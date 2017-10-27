Blazers big man Meyers Leonard out 4-6 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers will be without one of their big men for a while.

The team, via ESPN, announced Meyers Leonard will miss 4-6 weeks after a MRI revealed he had a right lateral ankle sprain.

Leonard, the 11th overall pick out of Illinois in 2012, didn’t play in the Blazers’ 104-13 buzzer-beater loss against the Clippers on Thursday. Before the injury, Leonard was averaging 5.5 points and 3 rebounds per game, according to Basketball Reference. Those numbers are right on track with his career averages: 5.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.