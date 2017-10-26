Vancouver teen goes missing on walk home from work

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen leaving work on Monday, October 23.

Essence Bryant, 18, left the McDonald’s on Gher Road and NE Fourth Plain Blvd. in Vancouver around 8 p.m. and was supposed to walk home to East Vancouver. She hasn’t been seen since.

Bryant is black, about 5-foot-5-inches tall and 160 pounds. She has short hair and was wearing her McDonad’s uniform with a black jacket that says “Thrashers” on the back in white letters.

If you know where Bryant is, call Vancouver police at 360.518.4101.