TriMet to install plaque honoring victims at Hollywood MAX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet announced the details of its plans to create 2 tributes — one permanent and one temporary — honoring the people who lost their lives during the MAX stabbing on May 26.

TriMet’s PIO Roberta Altstadt made the announcement Thursday and said the tributes will also honor those hurt including the young women who were harassed.

The first tribute is a “large commemorative plaque” that will be placed at the Hollywood Transit Center permanently. After talking to the families of those attacked in the stabbing, designer John Larsen was picked to commission the piece.

MAX attack memorial at Hollywood Transit Center View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The walls of the Hollywood Transit Station in NE Portland were decorated to honor the victims of a racially fueled attack on May 27, 2017. (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center, May 29, 2017. (KOIN) A sign of thanks rests against a traffic light pole at a memorial outside the transit center in Portland, Ore. on Saturday, May 27, 2017. People stopped with flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, on a light-trail train in Portland. Suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the attack and will make a first court appearance Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) Angel Sauls, left, helps her stepdaughter, Coco Douglas arrange a sign and some painted rocks she made for a memorial in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women. (AP Photos/Gillian Flaccus) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center. (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center, May 29, 2017. (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center. (KOIN) The walls of the Hollywood Transit Station in NE Portland were decorated to honor the victims of a racially fueled attack on May 27, 2017. (KOIN) Coco Douglas, 8, leaves a handmade sign and rocks she painted at a memorial in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women. From left are Coco's brother, Desmond Douglas; her father, Christopher Douglas; and her stepmother, Angel Sauls. (AP Photos/Gillian Flaccus) The memorial to the MAX attack victims continues to grow, May 30, 2017 (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center. (KOIN) The walls of the Hollywood Transit Station in NE Portland were decorated to honor the victims of a racially fueled attack on May 27, 2017. (KOIN) The walls of the Hollywood Transit Station in NE Portland were decorated to honor the victims of a racially fueled attack on May 27, 2017. (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center, May 29, 2017. (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center, May 29, 2017. (KOIN) Votive candles bearing the photos of two men who were fatally stabbed on a Portland, Ore., light-train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young women with an anti-Muslim tirade, sit on a rain-soaked memorial on Tuesday, May 30, 2107 in Portland. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) The walls of the Hollywood Transit Station in NE Portland were decorated to honor the victims of a racially fueled attack on May 27, 2017. (KOIN)

The plaque will by 4 feet by 6 feet and made of porcelain enamel on steel. It will feature descriptive text mixed with images of the memorial created by friends, family and strangers in the following days after the attack to honor Ricky Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher as well as the 2 women.

Best and Namkai Meche were killed after standing up for two women being verbally assaulted by a man on the MAX.

Thirty-five-year-old Jeremy Christian was arrested near the scene and is charged in the deadly crime.

TriMet said the art will be installed at the transit center by May 26, 2018.

The second tribute will be a mural similar to all the messages that filled the walls of the transit center. TriMet said an artist will paint some of the original words that people wrote on the walls.

This piece of art will be temporary as TriMet has plans to renovate the transit center.