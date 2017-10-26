TriMet to install plaque honoring victims at Hollywood MAX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet announced the details of its plans to create 2 tributes — one permanent and one temporary — honoring the people who lost their lives during the MAX stabbing on May 26.
TriMet’s PIO Roberta Altstadt made the announcement Thursday and said the tributes will also honor those hurt including the young women who were harassed.
The first tribute is a “large commemorative plaque” that will be placed at the Hollywood Transit Center permanently. After talking to the families of those attacked in the stabbing, designer John Larsen was picked to commission the piece.
MAX attack memorial at Hollywood Transit Center
The plaque will by 4 feet by 6 feet and made of porcelain enamel on steel. It will feature descriptive text mixed with images of the memorial created by friends, family and strangers in the following days after the attack to honor Ricky Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher as well as the 2 women.
Best and Namkai Meche were killed after standing up for two women being verbally assaulted by a man on the MAX.
Thirty-five-year-old Jeremy Christian was arrested near the scene and is charged in the deadly crime.
TriMet said the art will be installed at the transit center by May 26, 2018.
The second tribute will be a mural similar to all the messages that filled the walls of the transit center. TriMet said an artist will paint some of the original words that people wrote on the walls.
This piece of art will be temporary as TriMet has plans to renovate the transit center.