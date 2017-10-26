The Red Cross is helping more people than ever

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It it has felt like there have been more disasters this year than in the past, that’s because there have been, according to the American Red Cross.
In the Portland area, more than 275 responders have deployed to help with relief efforts all across the country. From the Eagle Creek Fire to Hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma, the California Wildfires, the Red Cross is needed now more than ever.
That number is up 60% from last year.
“We’re seeing disaster after disaster after disaster,” spokesperson Monique Dugaw said.
Between the local and national disasters, the Red Cross has sheltered more people in the past 50 days than it has in the past 5 years combined. The number of responders deploying is up 60% from last year.
“it’s just been a very active year for us and all other disaster responders,” volunteer Julia Bishop said.
Bishop has been with the organization for more than a decade and this year, she’s been deployed 6 different times and she’s not done yet.
“I’m just here to help,” she said. “My backpack is taking me to Puerto Rico.”
More than 6,000 trained disaster workers, almost all volunteers, have been called upon for hurricane relief alone.
The Red Cross relies exclusively on donations, so as Bishop and countless others help, they also need help from the community.
“Donations are incredibly important,” Dugaw said. “The reason we’re able to respond on someone’s worse day is because a donor has made the choice to give to the Red Cross.”
While it can be tough to be called into action again and again, for volunteers like Bishop, there’s a reason she keeps answering the call.
“There are people out there in need,” Bishop said. “A lot of people out there in need.”
Human aspect of Eagle Creek Fire
Human aspect of Eagle Creek Fire x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run