The Red Cross is helping more people than ever

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It it has felt like there have been more disasters this year than in the past, that’s because there have been, according to the American Red Cross.

In the Portland area, more than 275 responders have deployed to help with relief efforts all across the country. From the Eagle Creek Fire to Hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma, the California Wildfires, the Red Cross is needed now more than ever.

That number is up 60% from last year.

“We’re seeing disaster after disaster after disaster,” spokesperson Monique Dugaw said.

Between the local and national disasters, the Red Cross has sheltered more people in the past 50 days than it has in the past 5 years combined. The number of responders deploying is up 60% from last year.

“it’s just been a very active year for us and all other disaster responders,” volunteer Julia Bishop said.

Bishop has been with the organization for more than a decade and this year, she’s been deployed 6 different times and she’s not done yet.

“I’m just here to help,” she said. “My backpack is taking me to Puerto Rico.”

More than 6,000 trained disaster workers, almost all volunteers, have been called upon for hurricane relief alone.

The Red Cross relies exclusively on donations, so as Bishop and countless others help, they also need help from the community.

“Donations are incredibly important,” Dugaw said. “The reason we’re able to respond on someone’s worse day is because a donor has made the choice to give to the Red Cross.”

While it can be tough to be called into action again and again, for volunteers like Bishop, there’s a reason she keeps answering the call.

“There are people out there in need,” Bishop said. “A lot of people out there in need.”

Human aspect of Eagle Creek Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Betty Jean Rush, left, and her 81-year-old mother Valerie are among the hundreds who evacuated to the Skamania County Fairgrounds because of the Archer Fire, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) A girl walks her dog at the Skamania County Red Cross Shelter for the Archer Fire, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) Russell Wagner and his family had to evacuate their Corbett home because of the Eagle Creek Fire, September 7, 2017 (KOIN) Russell Wagner holding burnt leaves that are all over his yard, Sept. 7, 2017. (KOIN) Damon Simmons, the spokesperson for PF&R working the Eagle Creek Fire, addresses the media, September 7, 2017 (KOIN) Brenda Johnston does some artwork at the shelter for Archer Fire evacuees at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) Russell Wagner was able to visit his home Thursday and wet down his home to protect it from the fire, Sept. 7, 2017. (KOIN) Ray Johnston holds his dog Poppy at the shelter for Archer Fire evacuees at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) A man tries to work a field near the Archer Fire in Skamania County, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) A map of the Eagle Creek Fire as of Thursday, September 7 2017. (INCIWEB) Destruction from the Eagle Creek Fire can be seen from Chopper 6, Thursday September 7 2017. (KOIN) Fire crews start a backburn around the perimeter to help stop the progress of the Eagle Creek Fire near Cascade Locks, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) The Archer Fire, sparked by the Eagle Creek Fire, has affected traffic in Skamania County, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Firefighters saved Multnomah Falls from the Eagle Creek Fire, Sept. 6, 2017. (KOIN) People watch the Eagle Creek Fire grow in the Columbia River Gorge, September 4, 2017 (Facebook: Eagle Creek Fire) Sally King is a Columbia Gorge resident who evacuated because of the Eagle Creek Fire, September 6, 2017 (KOIN) Columbia River Gorge residents affected by the Eagle Creek Fire took shelter at Mt. Hood Community College, with Red Cross support (KOIN) Oregon State Police troopers talk with young people after the Eagle Creek Fire erupted, September 2, 2017 (Courtesy: Kevin Marnell) Residents of Corbett prepared to evacuate because of the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Evacuees from the Eagle Creek Fire took shelter at Mt. Hood Community College, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Gov. Kate Brown updates the media about the rapidly spreading Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Evacuees from the Eagle Creek Fire check their belongings at the shelter at Mt. Hood Community College, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Portland police pitched in to help with evacuations from the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5, 2017 (PPB Twitter) Members of the media listen to officials update details on the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) A person evacuating the Eagle Creek Wildfire. (KOIN) A family flees from the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5 2017. (KOIN)