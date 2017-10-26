Study: Coolest city in the US? Portland’s top 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ask any Portlander and they’d likely say the Rose City is pretty cool. But how cool is Portland when compared to other American metropolitan cities?

According to Forbes, it’s one of the coolest.

The magazine, in partnership with Sperling’s Best Places, released a top-20 list of the coolest places in America. Portland came in fifth while San Francisco topped the list. The west coast was heavily represented, taking 6 of the the top 10 and 4 of the top 5.

Forbes was quick to answer any questions about a cool list of cities being subjective. They took 5-crowd sourced criteria into consideration, including: recreational options, mass-transit options, local food over restaurant chains, good coffee and good beer, and a social life. Some criteria was weighed more heavily.

You can read a full list of factors here and the full list here.