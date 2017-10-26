Portland deadline looms to donate zombie RVs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City officials are getting ready for their first RV Disposal turn-in day, an effort to stem the tide of the so-called zombie RVs.

The free event, set for this Sunday, will be held at the Portland International Raceway. The owners of the RVs that have “little to no resale value” can transfer ownership to the city, which will then help dispose of them.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said this is a way for RV owners to properly dispose of the vehicles without incurring significant costs.

But RV owners who want to take part have to live in Portland, have the title, have the tank drained and all personal belongings out of the RV. Dealers and businesses aren’t allowed to take part, and the RV owner has to get the vehicle to the turn-in spot at PIR’s South Paddock.

The deadline to register is Friday. The online application goes through this PBOT site, or call 503.823.5775 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The city has been trying to deal with the burgeoning problem of dilapidated RVs being used by homeless people and parked along streets.

PBOT officials said they “will hold additional events if this one is successful and there appears to be a greater demand.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.