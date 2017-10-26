Portland City Council races heat up

Related Coverage Commissioner Dan Saltzman will not seek re-election

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Two more candidates have announced for the City Council seat being vacated by Dan Saltzman next year.

One is Andrea Valderrama, who works as a policy adviser for Mayor Ted Wheeler and previously was employed by former City Commissioner Steve Novick. She is also on the David Douglas school board. The other is Spencer Raymond, a former OPB newscaster and owner of The Civic Taproom and Bottle Shop.

The three other candidates who previously announced are NAACP of Portland President Jo Ann Hardesty, neighborhood activist Felicia Williams, and Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith, who cannot formally file for the office until next year without having to resign her current post. Architect and affordable housing advocate Stuart Emmons also says he is considering running for the seat.

And Commissioner Nick Fish formally filed for re-election on Monday. Only environmental activist Julia DeGraw has announced against him so far.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.