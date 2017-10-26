Overnight fire destroys barn at Bushue’s Family Farm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters responded to a barn fire at a family pumpkin patch in the early hours of Thursday.

Clackamas Fire responded to a barn fully engulfed in flames at 1:30 a.m. at Bushue’s Family Farm in Boring. They were alerted by a passerby who called 911 at the same as the homeowner.

Officials said there were a few chickens inside the barn at the time of the fire, but it’s unclear if they were able to get out. However, the homeowner was able to save the family goats from a corral near the barn before firefighters arrived.

The barn was a total loss, but no injuries were reported.

The farm serves as a pumpkin patch during the fall season and kids were scheduled to come out to the farm Thursday morning. Despite the destroyed barn, the homeowner said they still plan to have the kids come out.

It’s currently unclear how the fire started, but it’s under investigation.