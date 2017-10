Related Coverage Missing man last seen in Wildwood area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Missing hiker Nathan Mitchell was found safe in the Salmon Huckleberry Wilderness on Thursday.

Mitchell went missing on Saturday. He had been planning a day hike and his car was found near the Wildwood Recreation Area.

Search crews have been looking for him all week within a 40-mile radius of where his car was found.

Officials said on Thursday that he was found safe and was being guided out by search and rescue crews.

#Alert Missing hiker Nathan Mitchell has been found alive. SAR personnel are guiding him out now. — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) October 26, 2017

Nathan Mitchell has been located safe in the Salmon Huckleberry Wilderness. — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) October 26, 2017