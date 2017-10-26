Jordan Bell gives meaningful gift to young Oregon fan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Oregon basketball player Jordan Bell will take the shirt of his back if it means making a fan’s day.

Literally.

Bell, now a rookie forward for the Golden State Warriors, hit the sidelines for the Oregon vs. Stanford game on Oct. 14. While there, Bell took a photo and started talking with a young Oregon fan. Then, Bell turned, took off his green hoodie to reveal a custom Oregon Ducks warmup shirt. He took off his shirt and handed it to the fan.

Watch below.

@1jordanbell -U R a class act! That kid will NEVER forget what u did that night! ❤️ Stanford vs. Oregon pic.twitter.com/AVzTug5KRI — Vicky Wise (@vickywise75) October 15, 2017

As you can see, the young fan was excited about the gift.