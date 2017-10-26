Jason Schaefer indicted in Rock Creek explosion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A federal grand jury this week handed up a 3 count indictment against the man accused of using an explosive device to assault 2 federal task force officers during a traffic stop in Washington County.

Jason Paul Schaefer is charged with two counts of assault on a federal officer and one count of using an explosive to commit a federal felony. The indictment was presented on Wednesday and Schaefer is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in U.S. District Court.

Schaefer suffered catastrophic injuries to his hand after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said he detonated a small explosive device in the area of Northwest Rock Creek Blvd. and Northwest 185th Avenue in early October.

The FBI was executing a search warrant at Schaefer’s NW Portland apartment after learning that he was purchasing components often found in explosive devices and suicide bombs.

Schaefer’s motives remain unknown.

When Schaefer allegedly set off the small explosive device a Washington County Sheriff’s detective was attempting to take him into custody. The detective suffered minor injuries, including possible hearing loss.

Schaefer remains in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center.