ICE stands by officers after man alleges racial profiling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement claim no wrongdoing in 2 recent incidents involving agents allegedly targeting Latino men without cause.

In the first incident, on September 18, Isidro Andrade-Tafolla was approached by ICE agents outside the Washington County Courthouse. Video from the American Civil Liberties Union shows agents demanding his name and ID.

Andrade-Tafolla is a United States Citizen who has lived in the country for more than 20 years and raised his family in Washington County. He believes he was targeted because he is Latino.

In mid-October, a video shared on Facebook shows ICE agents arresting a man working construction in a house without a warrant.

In a letter to Representative Suzanne Bonamici, Raymond Kovacic with the Office of Congressional Relations said the incidents are under review but ICE stands by the actions of its officers.

The letter said the recording of Andrade-Tafolla doesn’t show the beginning of the encounter, so it’s not reliable evidence that ICE agents failed to identify themselves.

“While the video only partially captures the encounter, it does serve to illustrate the hostile environment that ICE officers must confront every day. In spite of being verbally abused, ICE officers demonstrated great restraint and professionalism throughout the encounter,” Kovacic wrote.

ICE also denies that officers targeted him based on his ethnicity.

The ACLU of Oregon responded to the letter Thursday with the following statement:

Even when ICE agents are repeatedly caught on video violating the Constitution, this agency stills tries to deny it and make excuses for this unprofessional and illegal behavior. What the public saw in the videos was alarming enough, but the agency’s response is even more alarming. It suggests that they are not prepared to do anything differently or take accountability for these violations. They have not even apologized to Mr. Andrade-Tafolla and his wife for unfairly profiling, detaining, and questioning them over a month ago. It is terrifying that an agency that is meant to uphold the law is consistently breaking it. There isn’t a single thing in ICE’s response that instills faith in their ability to follow the law moving forward. The public has been rightfully shocked at the behaviors and tactics of federal immigration officers in Oregon revealed in these bystander videos. People cannot even believe they are real federal agents. And to think, this is only what has been caught on video. People in Oregon have the right to film law enforcement doing their jobs in public, including ICE agents. While our legal observer’s video does not capture the beginning of the encounter, Mr. Andrade-Tafolla and his wife have both stated that the agents never identified themselves.”