Honey Bucket fined $90K for wrongful disposing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portable toilet company Honey Bucket is facing a $90,000 fine from the City of Portland for disposing items other than human waste.

The Rivergate Pump Station, close to the Smith and Bybee Wildlife area, was very close to failing earlier this year. The city inspected the pump station and found needles, trash and other debris. The day the pump started to back up was the same day Honey Bucket, located just up the road, began emptying waste into the sewer system.

“We went back to Honey Bucket to inspect the location and found that a hole had been put into a screen, and that hole was 2 feet long and 2 inches wide,” said Diane Dulken with Portland Environmental Services. That, she said is “in violation of the permit.”

The screen was replaced. Officials with Honey Bucket told KOIN 6 News they are appealing at this time and can’t comment further.

StreetRoots first reported this story.