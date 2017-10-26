Documentary on Portland gentrification to debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A critical yet nuanced look at the history of gentrification in North and Northeast Portland will open the 44th Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival on Nov. 1.

Titled “Priced Out,” it is directed by local journalist Cornelius Swart as a follow-up to his 2002 documentary on the subject titled “Northeast Passage.” Where some of those profiled in the first film were hopeful about the changes occurring at that time in their part of town, the mood in Swart’s newest film is largely one of despair for African-American residents who have lost their community.

At the same time, “Priced Out” does not downplay the very serious problems that existed in much of North and Northeast Portland in the past, including rampant crime and the deterioriating conditions of many homes and businesses before the recent real estate boom.

“Priced Out” will premiere at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the Whitsell Auditorium of the Portland Art Museum, with Swart in attendance.

