Couple found in Salem with 193 containers of baby formula

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California couple was found in Salem on Wednesday with 193 containers of baby formula in their car.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Babeanu, 27, and Anita Babeanu, 28, of Buena Park, California were detained after a loss prevention officer at a Safeway in Salem caught them stealing. They tried to flee and struck the loss prevention officer in the parking lot, not injuring him.

A nearby police officer was able to stop the fleeing couple and found the containers of baby formula. They determined the pair has been traveling the west coast stealing the formula from stores and selling it for profit.

Deputies are working to discover more about their crime spree. They are both charged with Theft II and Robbery III.