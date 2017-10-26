Bend woman sues over ‘aggressive’ house cat bite

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman is suing two Bend residents after she says they failed to protect her from their aggressive house cat.

The Bend Bulletin reports Jennifer Holland wrote in her lawsuit filed Oct. 13 that she was hired in 2015 to clean a house in Bend. She says a cat in the house bit her finger, leading to two surgeries and $107,317 in medical bills.

She is asking for $257,317 in the lawsuit.

Holland says she entered the house using a hidden key, at which point the cat ran out the door. She says it bit her when she knelt down to call it back inside.

Court records do not list an attorney for defendants Sarah Reynolds-Jackson and Joshua Chambers. Efforts to reach them were unsuccessful.