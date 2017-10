PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are a lot of things Gavin loves to do, but the 11-year-old really loves Legos.

Gavin is a 6th-grader who can be shy but has big hopes and dreams for the future. He’s a young boy who hopes next Halloween he can paint pumpkins with a family he can call his own.

Gavin is Wednesday’s Child for October 25, 2017.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.