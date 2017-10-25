Vancouver citizen detains car theft, hit-run suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A citizen who witnessed a stolen car and subsequent crash on Tuesday chased and detained the fleeing suspect until Clark County deputies could arrest him.

Delane Turcott, 33, was booked into Clark County Jail for felony hit and run and a felony warrant. Clark County said more charges will be added.

Turcott was seen breaking into a Honda at the WinCo on Northeast 119th Street in Vancouver at approximately 1:45 p.m. The stolen car, at a high rate of speed, went through a red light and crashed into a car heading westbound. The driver of the other car, 48, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.