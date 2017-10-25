Survivor, suspect crossed paths before MAX stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Micah Fletcher came face-to-face with Jeremy Christian on a MAX train in late May, it was not the first time the 2 had crossed paths.

In video shared anonymously with KOIN 6 News, you see Fletcher, the lone survivor of the MAX attack, dressed as a clown at the same rally as his alleged attacker, a month before the stabbing.

Christian is seen yelling racist slurs, draped in an American flag at the rally at Montavilla Park on April 29. Two opposing groups, Patriot Prayer and Antifa, rallied after the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade was cancelled.

The Portland Tribune previously reported that Fletcher and Christian were both there, and Fletcher told reporter Lyndsey Hewitt he was there to bring joy to the masses. The video also shows him joking and juggling in his clown outfit.

On May 26, investigators say Christian shouted anti-Muslim slurs against 2 young women on the train, one wearing a hijab. Two men died and Christian remains behind bars, accused in their deaths.

Court documents reveal surveillance video aboard the MAX shows one victim, Talisein Namkai-Meche, standing up to Christian during his hate-fouled rant. The documents say Fletcher then joined Namkai-Meche.

The video then depicted victim Micah Fletcher standing up next to Talisein Namkai-Meche whereupon the defendant [Christian], while continuing to shout “do something!” shoved Micah Fletcher in the chest. The video showed the defendant appear to pull a folded knife out of his pocket and conceal it in his hand. Micah Fletcher is then seen shoving the defendant who stumbled and the defendant continued to conceal the knife in his hand. Micah Fletcher is then seen shoving the defendant who stumbled and the defendant continued to conceal the knife in his right hand. The defendant stood and spoke to Micah Fletcher saying “hit me again” while Micah Fletcher continued to tell the defendant to get off the MAX. The video then depicted the defendant swing his right hand in one motion, open the blade and stab Micah Fletcher in the neck.”

The document goes on to describe how Christian allegedly stabbed Talisein Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best.

In court on June 6, Christian said he was “not guilty of anything but defending myself against violent aggression by Micah Fletcher.”

KOIN 6 News has requested a copy of the surveillance video of the attack through a public records request, but it was denied. Fletcher has not responded to request for comment.