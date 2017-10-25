Police: Woman tries to steal patrol car, punches officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 36-year-old woman is accused of jumping into a police patrol car in a failed attempt to escape.

Officers were able to shut off the engine to the patrol car before Jessica Anjuli Smith could drive away, according to court documents. After the vehicle was shut off, she had to be dragged out of the car.

Police were called to a bike shop after getting reports that a woman was inside damaging the store’s computers, according to court documents. When police arrived, Smith punched an officer in the face, causing a nose bleed.

The officer fired a stun gun at Smith to stop her from escaping but that didn’t work, records show. Smith then ran towards a civilian’s car as it pulled out onto the street. Smith tried to get into the passenger side of the vehicle but the door was locked. The driver quickly left after being told to leave the area.

As Smith continued to run from police, they attempted using the stun gun again but it had no effect.

When police finally got Smith into custody, she resisted and screamed the entire time, according to court documents.

When police spoke with Smith, she said that she was sorry for attacking people and said she hit the officer in self-defense. She also said that she pushed the officer rather than hitting her, according to court documents.

Smith appeared in court on Tuesday and was arraigned. She remains in custody.