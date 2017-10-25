Police: Woman arrested after punching officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who was reportedly trying to damage property at a bike shop punched the officer trying to arrest her, the Multnomah County District Attorney said.

According to court documents, Jessica Anjuli Smith was damaging the shop’s computer and bikes worth more than $1,000. When an officer tried to arrest her, Smith punched the officer, giving her a nosebleed.

Smith left the store and tired unsuccessfully to get into a random occupied car before getting into the officer’s car, which was running. Police were able to get Smith out of the patrol car and arrest her with a struggle.

Smith is charged with criminal mischief, assaulting a public safety officer, escape, resisting arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle