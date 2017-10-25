Police: Sweet Home mom assaulted 4-year-old son

LEBANON, Ore. (KOIN) — A 27-year-old woman was arrested after witnesses said she assaulted her 4-year-old son before throwing him into the bushes Tuesday, according to police.

Lebanon Police responded to the area of South Main Road and Walker Road shortly before 4 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about the incident.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that Sheena Greathouse of Sweet Home assaulted her young child.

Officers arrested Greathouse for 3rd-degree assault and was lodged into the Linn County Jail.

The 4-year-old sustained small scratches and a contusion to his head. He was put into protective custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 541.451.1751.