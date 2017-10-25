Lower Macleay Trail reopens after months-long closure

Related Coverage Popular Forest Park trails to temporarily close

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Forest Park’s most popular trails recently reopened after undergoing construction the last few months.

Lower Macleay Trail reopened Monday — showing off its newly-installed bridge made of steel and fiberglass.

The trail closed back in June for repairs after it was heavily damaged by winter landslides. It was originally set to reopen in mid-July, however, due to the extreme weather in Houston, there were “significant delays” of bridge material shipments, according to the Portland Parks and Recreation Department.

The Wildwood and Maple Trails have also been undergoing some work and are set to reopen in November. The parks and recreation department posted a list of detours on its site to help hikers find a temporary route in the meantime.

While the Lower Macleay Trail still has some finishing touches to complete, the trail is open to hikers.