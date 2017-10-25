Gresham woman, 24, missing since Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman in Gresham.

Anne Khanthavong has not been heard from since late Sunday night. She missed work on Monday and Tuesday and has not been in contact with anyone in several days.

Her family and friends are concerned for her wellbeing.

Khanthavong is described as an Asian female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Khanthavong is associated with a gold Toyota Prius baring Oregon license plate 346JKJ, which is also missing.

Anyone who has information about Khanthavong’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503.823.3333.