Garden Home apartment fire destroys 2 units

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An apartment fire in the Garden Home area resulted in the complete loss of 2 units, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said Wednesday.

The apartment is in the 7800 block of Southwest 4th Avenue. All occupants were safely evacuated, but 2 dogs are reported missing and feared to be in the units.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, though TVF&R does believe it originated in one apartment. Other units in the adjoining complex sustained smoke damage and damage to the electrical system, so residents won’t be allowed back in for now. The red cross is helping up to 8 people displaced by the fire.

When firefighters on scene arrived at 2:30 p.m. they saw heavy fire coming from the side of the complex. They were able to limit the fire to 2 units.

Crews are expected to remain on scene putting out hot spots.