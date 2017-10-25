FBI still searching for knife-wielding Canby bank robber

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI is searching for a man who robbed the Columbia Bank on Southeast 1st Avenue in Canby on Oct. 19.

The suspect, according to the FBI, jumped over the teller counter and threatened the employees with a small-pocket knife. The suspected robber took money from all the teller drawers before fleeing on foot.

If you have any information concerning this case, the FBI is asking you contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip here.