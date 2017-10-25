Craigslist scammer targets family’s missing duck

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman says a scammer contacted her after she posted a Craigslist ad looking for her missing duck.

Katherine Wiley first noticed Peanut the duck was missing on Saturday night. She and her husband thought he had gotten past the fence of their Tigard backyard.

“That’s when my daughter created her missing poster, and I think it was that night or early Monday morning that my husband posted it on Craigslist,” she tells KOIN 6 News.

Shortly after, someone replied.

“They sent us a text message saying ‘hey I think I have your duck,’ which is really exciting to hear,” she says.

The person said he picked up the duck while driving but he was already in West Virginia. The family asked him for a photo.

“A quick google search, you could find the same picture that he sent us…” Katherine says. She suspected it was a scam and told her husband she thought that he would ask for money next.

Sure enough, the next text that came through said go to Western Union. The family didn’t do it.

Katherine shared the man’s number with KOIN 6 News, who tried calling, and got an answer. He answered, changed his story, and kept saying it was a dog not a duck.

Katherine just hopes other people don’t fall for the same scam. She also hopes Peanut will come home soon.

“I’m very very hopeful that he’ll show up. He’s a cool duck,” she says.