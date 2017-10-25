Christmas tree prices expected to rise this winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christmas trees in Oregon could be a lot more expensive this year because of a serious tree shortage stemming from the recession 8 years ago.

Molalla Tree Farms owner Greg Smith told KOIN 6 News when the economy went downhill the price of trees did, too. Farmers, because of the lower prices, lost money, so they didn’t plant as many trees. It takes about 8 years for the noble fir, a popular Christmas tree, to mature, bringing us to this Christmas season.

Smith said he’s seen this before. He’s prepared for big business in the shortage.

“I’m third generation,” Smith said, “so I’ve seen highs and lows and it’s time to put the money in during the low so you can cash in on the high.”

Smith estimates people should expect to pay 50% more for noble firs this year. He also said people should look at trying douglas firs instead.