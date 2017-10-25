Astor School water fountains back on

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The drinking fountains are back on at Astor school after they were shut off due to lead.

The newly replaced fixtures were turned on Wednesday after they were replaced in September.

Astor was one of the first schools across the district to get the replacement fountains. 15 schools are part of the first group.

New PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero also took a sip from the drinking fountain at Astor.

The first group of schools to have fixtures replaced also includes: Lewis, Woodstock, Chapman, Skyline, West Sylvan, Atkinson, Richmond, Rose City Park, Sacajawea, Beverly Cleary/Fernwood, Applegate, Chief Joseph, Meek, and Hayhurst. Chapman will be the next school to come back on line, likely later this week.

Bathroom and classroom sinks will not be replaced at this time, and will remain marked as off-limits to students.

Drinking water fixtures have been turned off since May 2016.