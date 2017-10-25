80K gallons of sewage released in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A scheduled pump maintenance at the City of Vancouver’s Westside Wastewater Treatment facility on Wednesday morning resulted in 80,000 gallons of untreated sewage to be released into the Columbia River.

The public has been advised to avoid contact with the river downstream of the railroad bridge until Friday at 11 a.m.

“We believe the risk is low, but as a precaution, if you catch fish downstream of the sewage release, wash it with fresh potable water and cook it thoroughly before eating,” said Chuck Harman, the environmental public health program manager for Clark County.

Vancouver’s Wastewater Engineering team will investigate. The Department of Ecology will also do its own independent investigation.