4 year sentence likely for man accused in fraud scheme

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking for a 4 year prison sentence for a man who managed to swindle more than $700,000.

Nicholas J. Saulsberry is scheduled to appear and be sentenced in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

It’s alleged that Saulsberry created websites claiming to be legitimate businesses that were looking to hire new employees. Potential new hires would submit applications with their Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, and other personal identifiable information. Saulsberry would then use that information to apply for loans and to open bank and credit accounts.

Saulsberry managed to obtain the personal information of hundreds of people and attempted to open more than 100 credit or loan accounts, according to federal prosecutors.

During a search of Saulsberry’s apartment and vehicle, agents located numerous electronic devices, a face mask disguise, a key -making device, numerous pieces of mail addressed to other people, credit cards and identifications in other people’s names, and $19,327 in cash.

“Defendant brazenly accumulated wealth by taking advantage of the years of hard work by others who had earned distinguished credit histories,” federal prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Saulsberry’s criminal defense attorney is also asking for a 4 year prison sentence, as part of the plea agreement. He will also likely get 3 years of supervised released after completing his prison sentence.