3 teens arrested in Creswell fire, linked to other fires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One 16-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys are facing multiple charges after a Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigation determined they started a fire at a Creswell mill on Sunday.

Investigators, according to a press release, linked 3 others fires — including one at the same location on Oct. 8 — and minor thefts to the three suspects. One of the suspect was also connected with a separate residential fire.

The mill fire, which happened on Sunday night, forced one residential family to evacuate.

All 3 suspects are cooperating with the sheriff’s and were lodged at the Lane County Juvenile Justice Center. Here are the charges they’re facing:

First-degree arson

Second-degree arson

First-degree criminal mischief

Reckless burning

First-degree burglary

Second-degree burglary