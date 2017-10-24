UW scientist creates 50 simulations of the ‘Really Big One’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A University of Washington scientist created 50 simulations of the ‘Really Big One’ to show how a 9.0 Cascadia earthquake could play out.

The potential earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone could affect coastal Washington, Oregon, British Columbia and northern California.

The UW project will be presented on Tuesday in Seattle at the Geological Society of America’s annual meeting. The project was led by Erin Wirth, a UW postdoctoral researcher in Earth and space sciences.

Wirth’s project ran simulations using different combinations for three key factors: the epicenter of the earthquake; how far inland the earthquake will rupture; and which sections of the fault will generate the strongest shaking.