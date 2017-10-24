Up to $500K worth of gems stolen from couple’s car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A couple had between $300,000 and $500,000 worth of gems and other merchandise stolen from their vehicle after they attended the Portland Regional Gem and Mineral Show.

The Hillsboro Police Department said the theft happened Oct. 15 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. According to police, the couple were vendors at the gem show and they specialize in Yogo Sapphires — which constitute majority of the merchandise that was stolen.

Randy and Katie Gneiting from Columbus, Montana reported that someone broke into their gray 2014 Ford Expedition and took more than $300,000 worth of gems and jewelry while they grabbed a bite to eat at a nearby McDonald’s around 6:30 p.m.

They said they sat a table by a window so they could watch their vehicle.

Based on the investigation, it’s apparent that the thieves knew exactly what they wanted and where it was located in the car.

The stolen cases were aluminum locking cases, each weighing around 50 pounds. Each case had at least 30 trays of jewelry and gems.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503.681.6165.