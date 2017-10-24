UO president pens op-ed in New York Times

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — University of Oregon President Michael Schill wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times addressing what he calls a “misguided student crusade against ‘Facism.'”

Students disrupted Schill’s State of the University speech on October 6, where he was set to announce a $50 million gift from an anonymous donor. Students protested, in his words, “the university’s rising tuition, a perceived corporation of public higher education and my support for free speech on campus.”

They also spoke against fascism and white supremacy, apparently implying the UO harbors and promotes fascism, which Schill said offended him as the descendant of Holocaust victims.

His pieces goes on to stay the students involved in that demonstration didn’t really understand what fascism means.

“Historically, fascists sought to silence, imprison and even kill university professors and other intellectuals who resisted authoritarian rule. So the accusation that American universities somehow shelter or promote fascism is odd and severely misguided,” he wrote.

Schill expressed his hope that students would engage in more gainful discussions, like what followed the campus protest after the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. After that, he said the university worked hard to make changes regarding the black community, including creating a black student cultural center and taking the name of a former Ku Klux Klan member off a residence hall.