Safe sleep practices questioned at Portland day care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A document from the Office of Child Care obtained by KOIN 6 News sheds new details on the death of a 10-month-old child who was found unresponsive at a Portland day care earlier this month.

The compliance history notes regarding the Broadway Children’s Center show the day care director told Office of Child Care investigators a teacher came back from lunch break and was alone in the room with 2 infants. Within 16 minutes, the infant was observed needing medical attention.

The child died 2 days later at an area hospital.

State investigators visited the day care on October 9 — 3 days after the death of the baby — and noted:

“The center may not have been practicing safe sleep practices involving infants.

OCC staff observed the infant room. There were four cribs, three with sheets and one with no sheet. One crib was observed with loose fitting sheets. Safe sleep practices have been discussed several times with the director in the past. The safe sleep policy the facility uses outlines the guidelines which they will practice to encourage safe sleep and ensure children get adequate care and attention. Using tight fitting sheets on the crib mattresses is listed on the safe sleep policy that the director developed. There was also a loose fitting sheet covering a larger floor mattress. OCC staff observed a sleep log in the infant room that documented infants were checked on every 15 minutes.”

KOIN 6 News tried but was unable to contact the owner of the day care facility, Celeste Probasco-Artharee.

No one at Broadway Children’s Center in Portland has been arrested or accused of wrongdoing and the attorney representing the worker said that person has done nothing wrong.

The state said this baby and another one died under “similar circumstances.” Investigators said the 2016 death was sleep-related and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances. Broadway Children’s Center was allowed to reopen after that investigation.

The police investigation — standard for the deaths of all infants — will take several weeks for toxicology reports and the cause of death to be determined.

