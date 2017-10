PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was killed in a crash on I-84 near The Dalles on Monday night.

Oregon State Police say 42-year-old David Higgins was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander eastbound on I-84 near milepost 82 when the car left the roadway and hit a concrete overpass wall head-on.

Higgins was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Investigators say speed and lack of safety restraints are considered factors.