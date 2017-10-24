Northern Lights may be visible in PNW this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pacific Northwesterns may get a celestial surprise this week with a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis — aka, the Northern Lights.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Northern Lights may be visible Tuesday and Wednesday night. The further north you are, the more likely you are to see the show.

The best way to see the Northern Lights is to be away from the city lights with a view of the northern horizon.

The forecast Tuesday night is looking at clear skies with areas of patchy fog early Wednesday morning. Wednesday night looks to be even clear with another chance to see the lights.

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) and Aurora Australis (Southern Lights) are the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere, NOAA said.

Watch for the Northern Lights across the PNW tonight & Wednesday night. @KOINNews https://t.co/ZqIusAQE27 — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKOIN) October 25, 2017