Man wanted for child sex crimes found in China

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in Washington County was found in China and extradited back to the US to face charges.

Toby Mendenhall was wanted for sodomy and sex abuse stemming from an investigation that began in June 2106 in Washington County. Last December an arrest warrant for the 41-year-old was issued. Court records list the initials of three victims – all girls.

But he fled to China before being arrested.

Since that time, the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force worked with Chinese authorities to find Mendenhall. He was recently located in Shanghai, then returned to the US.

He is now behind bars at the Washington County Jail and is being held on bail of $2.5 million. He has yet to appear in court or be assigned an attorney.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities said he’s lived in multiple locations in the Portland metro area, including Vancouver.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 503.846.2500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.