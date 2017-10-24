Man shot in fight with 2 suspects in Irvington area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot after an argument with 2 other men Tuesday night, Portland police said.

Officers found the 30-year-old victim near NE Hancock Street and NE 13th Avenue, where they used a tourniquet on the wound until EMTs arrived. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim and 2 suspects arguing before multiple shots were fired. Police said the suspects were a white man of medium height and weight in his mid-20s and a Hispanic man in his mid-30s.

Police are continuing to investigate and look for the suspects. NE Hancock Street is closed between NE 12th and NE 14th Avenues.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 503.823.0400.