Gresham Police search for missing endangered teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen early Monday morning.

According to a witness, Maeteicha “Mae” Green was last seen leaving a home in the 100 block of NE 164th Ave. in Gresham at 2 a.m. The witness said Mae got into a nearby waiting car, which left in an unknown direction and has not been heard from since Monday morning.

Mae is a black female, 5-foot-4, 250 pounds with a dark complexion, very curly shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they don’t have a description of the car or Mae’s clothes.

She is known to use mass transit and likes to walk the track at Glendoveer Golf Course.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police dispatch center 503.823.3333 or the Gresham Police tip line at 503.618.2719.