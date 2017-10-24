French bulldog stolen during sale in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A French bulldog was stolen after its owners tried to sell it in Clark County.

When the owner met up with the woman who said she wanted to buy the dog, the woman handed over counterfeit money. While the owner inspected the money, the woman grabbed the dog and took off in a car driven by another woman.

The suspect is a woman, 20-30 years old, approximately 5’4″ inches tall. She had her hair pulled behind her ears and hand bangs in the front. The victim said she had a “bad orange spray-on tan.” The car she took off in was a white convertible Chrysler LaBaron in poor condition.

If you have any information about the location of the dog or possible suspects please contact Detective Robin Yakhour at Robin.Yakhour@clark.wa.gov