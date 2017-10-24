Crabbing shut down along southern Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Crabbing has been shut down along the southern Oregon Coast because of elevated levels of a naturally occurring toxin.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced late Monday that the closure encompasses the ocean and estuaries south of Bandon. Crab harvesting remains open from the north jetty of the Coquille River to the Columbia River.

The closure comes after Dungeness crabs were found to have high levels of domoic acid, a toxin produced by algae that can result in dizziness, headaches, vomiting and diarrhea.

State officials say crab and shellfish products sold in retail markets and restaurants remain safe for consumers.