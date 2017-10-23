Highway 101 re-opens after flooding in Tillamook

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KOIN ) – The Wilson River rose 5 feet above flood stage in Tillamook County during the weekend storms, flooding Main Street and closing Highway 101 for a time.

After 5 inches of rain fell, authorities closed the highway when flooding damaged cars and forced one business to close. Highway 101 re-opened Monday morning.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said the mountains got 10 inches of rain during the storm.

Flooding is common in the area during heavy winter rains, but authorities say events like these typically don’t happen this early in the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.