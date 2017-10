PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Cornelius man was killed in a car crash early Monday morning.

48-year-old Rony Reyes-Castellanos was driving near N Adair Street and N 20th Avenue in Cornelius when he crashed his Ford pickup into several light posts.

Officials say that Reyes-Castellanos also hit two cars in Hillsboro earlier in the evening. Witnesses said he was driving recklessly.

Speed was likely a factor in the crash.