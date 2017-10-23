Computer glitch stops water flowing in Amity

AMITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A computer malfunction is being blamed for stopping the flow of water to residents in the Yamhill County town of Amity Sunday night.

Mayor Michael Cape told KOIN 6 News the computer malfunction stopped the water system at the plant around 10 p.m. Residents were alerted the city was dry and engineers and technicians were called in to fix the situation.

At this time, Cape said, the staff is manually running the plant and small amounts of water are being filtered into the city. Hydrants are flushing the pumped water from the lines, but Cape said the water is not safe to drink at this time.

Residents can go to the Amity Fire District for potable water, he said. The entire city is under a “Boil Water” alert at this time.

The lack of water will likely last through much of Tuesday, and Cape said they will post updates on their City of Amity Facebook page.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.