Portland preps plows, workers for winter snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City officials are preparing for the winter months ahead.

On Monday, workers test drove snow plows through an obstacle course near the PDX. They will continue to practice later this week.

“On Thursday our drivers will actually be out on Portland roads driving the routes we anticipate, our winter weather routes. Over the summer things could have changed on those roads,” Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Leah Treat says.

Treat says PBOT plows and clears bigger, main roads in the city first. Drivers should plan routes, practice putting chains on, and have an emergency weather kit to keep comfortable even when stuck in heavy commuter traffic – for what could be several hours.

Last winter proved especially treacherous with an usually high number of snow days.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow the city’s preparations ahead of the winter.