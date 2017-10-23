Assistant wrestling coach sues OSU after firing

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An assistant wrestling coach fired by Oregon State University has filed a federal lawsuit that contends he was wrongly let go.

The lawsuit filed in Eugene says Kevin Roberts was falsely accused of allowing or participating in derogatory remarks made by members of the wrestling team toward one of their teammates.

The former assistant coach complains he was fired in August after a university investigation that was “cursory and inadequate.”

Oregon State University spokesman Steve Clark told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the school can’t comment on pending litigation or an internal investigation.

Roberts is seeking damages for economic loss. Defendants include the university, athletic director Scott Barnes and another employee.