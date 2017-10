Related Coverage 12-year-old among 2 dead in NE Lombard crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A third person died about a month after a crash in Northeast Portland that involved 2 vehicles and 7 people.

Deangelo Washington was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry when he crashed into a 1988 Ford F-350 at NE Lombard and 15th on September 18. His passenger, Quilly Thomas, died, as did 12-year-old Akaaylee Burton, who was in the pickup.

Washington, 25, died from his injuries on Sunday, police said.

Three other people in the pickup were also seriously hurt.