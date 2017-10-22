PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ian Wild was driving with his rest of his family near Rex Hill road on Saturday when a story came to mind. Six years earlier, with bad tires, he was coming down the same stretch when his car slipped around the corner before regaining control.

In the middle of the story, on a rainy stormy day, Wild felt the wind pick up. Then, he looked over to his right.

“I saw this humongous tree coming toward us,” he said, “And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.'”

He put his head down and hit the gas, hoping to avoid the tree. Then, he heard a scream. The tree went through the windshield, a branch scratching his wife, Kassie Cruse, and cutting her forehead on the way in.

Amazingly, despite the crash and the images, the family was all OK except for a cut to Cruse’s head.

“My first instinct was, ‘Oh my God, they’re all dead,'” Wild said.

Weather sends tree crashing through Newberg family's car View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A tree crashed through a Newberg family's car on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 (Courtesy)

